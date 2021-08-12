The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to deploy more staff and materials to Anambra State in a few weeks time in order to speed up the Commission’s Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information, Voter Education and Publicity Committee, Festus Okoye, said the Commission was paying special attention to the CVR in state to ensure that all eligible voters registered in preparation for the November 6 governorship election.

“The online format of the CVR commenced on June 28, while the physical version resumed on July 26.

“The Commission will deploy additional staff and materials to Anambra State in the next few weeks to accelerate the registration exercise.

“In the next few weeks, the Commission will decide when to suspend the CVR in Anambra State to enable it to print the Permanent Voters’ Cards of new registrants and integrate the supplementary voters’ register with the existing register of voters. Thereafter, the CVR will resume in Anambra State after the election,” he said.

Okoye said the new polling units created by the Commission recently would be used for the first time in the state.

“The new polling units created by the Commission will come into force during the governorship election. The people of the state will vote from the polling units that are closer and accessible to them.

“Our young men and women who have turned 18 and those that have never registered before will have the opportunity of exercising their democratic franchise. Voter’s registration is at the heart of the democratic process.

“Those that have done their pre-registration online should try to complete the in-person biometric capture as the online reservation lapses after 14 days,” Okoye stated.

