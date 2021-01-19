From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has fixed November 6, 2021, as possible date for conduct of Anambra State governorship election.

In a statement issued by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, the Commission noted that it was in exercise of the powers conferred on it by the Constitution, the Electoral Act and all other powers enabling it in that regard.

The Commission further noted that in line with its Timetable and Schedule of Activities, while the party primaries will hold between June 10 and July 1, it will issue the statutory Notice for Election on June 9, 2021.

The Commission equally enjoined political parties to conduct rancour-free primaries, guarantee level playing field for all aspirants and conduct necessary due diligence on all forms and documents that will be submitted to the Commission.

According to the statement: “INEC met on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 and deliberated on a wide range of issues including the issuance of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the conduct of the Anambra Governorship election.