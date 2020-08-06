Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that miffed by the abuse of polling unit result, it will introduce a dedicated public portal, the INEC RESULT VIEWING (IReV), to enable Nigerians view Polling Unit results at the end of voting on election day.

In a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voters Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the Commission however warned that the process does not constitute electronic collation of results.

The Commission further emphasised that the collation of election results shall remain as provided for by law, a manual process of completion of relevant result sheets and their upwards collation until the final results are determined.

According to the statement titled INEC introduces election result viewing portal, the Commission noted: “INEC met today and approved the introduction of a new step to further strengthen its election management process and enhance transparency of the system.