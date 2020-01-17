Tunde Omolehin. Sokoto

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed its readiness to partner the anti-graft and other security stakeholders in conducting free and fair elections in Sokoto State.

Th Resident Electoral Commissioner, in the stsate, Malam Sadiq Abubakar disclosed this yesterday during a stakeholders forum meeting.

He said two anti-corruption agencies namely: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) would be actively involved in the conduct of r the erun and supplementary elections in the state.

The elections which include those for two state House of Assembly and two federal constituencies were billed for January, 25, 2020.

He disclosed that their resolve to involve the two anti-corruption agencies among others was to ensure credible and most transparent rerun elections in the state.

According to him, the commission would henceforth, involve the two agencies in all its activities till eternity.

Sadiq however assured the people of the state that they would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the success of the elections.

In his remarks, the representative of EFCC, Uchenna Edeh warned stakeholder in election process against compromising which he said would amount to criminal offence.

“Our presence will not only be seen but felt as we will monitor all the election processes. We will ensure votes are collated and announce at the appropriate time and place,” he said

Speaking on behalf of security agencies, Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, said no less than 10 security personnel would man each of the affected polling units.

Also, INEC Head of Department, Election and Party monitoring, Malam Mukhtar Ibrahim, disclosed that not less than 39 political parties will participate in the process.

He called on the participant political parties to submit list of their party agents latest by seven days before the election day.

Administrative secretary of the commission, Muhammad Sani Muhammad, in his remarks, appealed to the NYSC coordinator, to allow corp members to participace in the election.