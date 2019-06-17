Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The 2019 general elections may have come and gone but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will soon meet political parties, security agencies, traditional rulers, the media and other stakeholders over the conduct of the polls.

“The purpose of the meeting is to identify challenges encountered during and after the elections,” the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states, Abubakar Nahuche, said on Monday.

He spoke at the opening of a post-election review meeting with stakeholders, organised by the INEC in Katsina.

According to him, INEC has identified a number of critical issues relating to the conduct of the polls on which participants at both the local and national meetings are expected to deliberate.

He listed some of the issues as general state of preparedness for the elections, voter registration processes and PVC collection, voter education and publicity, procurement and deployment of election materials, election day processes and security, among several others.