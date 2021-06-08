From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that comprehensive list of new polling units will be published next week even as it has concluded arrangements to resume Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise nationwide in the next three weeks.

Its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure when he took delivery of new fire engines from the Federal Fire Service at the in Abuja, yesterday.

“This demonstration of support from security agencies is coming on the eve of the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) nationwide in the next three weeks. We earlier assured Nigerians that we shall conclude work on the expansion of voter access to polling units and make the new polling units available to citizens ahead of the CVR exercise. I am glad to report that we have accomplished this task for the first time in 25 years. A comprehensive list of the new polling units will be published next week.

“Similarly, details of the locations of the registration centres and the procedure for the commencement of online registration will also be made available after a series of regular consultative meetings with stakeholders next week. Details of locations of the registration centres and procedure for the commencement of online registration will also be made available after a series of regular consultative meetings with stakeholders next week.”

On the fire engines, Yakubu said as a member of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), the Federal Fire Service has been as concerned as other security agencies about recent attacks on INEC offices across the country.

“This is particularly so because out of the 42 attacks on our facilities nationwide, 18 incidents resulted from arson and three more by a combination of arson and vandalisation. Today’s inauguration of the new fire engine is another affirmation of the support to the Commission from the Federal Fire Service whose personnel, already deployed permanently to the Commission, will continue to operate and maintain the fire engines and other fire fighting equipment installed by INEC.”