Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Nigerians that have clocked the age of 18 can now register and vote as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would resume the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise throughout the country by the first quarter of next year.

Acting Chairman of the Commission, AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (Retd), made the disclosure in his opening remarks during the virtual meeting with leadership of political parties, yesterday, in Abuja.

Appreciating political parties for the commendable role they played during the recently concluded Edo and Ondo states governorship elections, Mu’azu said they channel all efforts towards adhering to the commission’s voters code of conduct for elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the fracas that ensued over which leadership of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) should be given legal recognition by the commission, the acting chairman endorsed the Leonard Nzenwa faction, ignoring the observation and protests from the National Chairman of Labour Party, Abdukadir Abdulsalam.

“The Edo and Ondo states governorship elections have come and gone. They were acclaimed as credible and peaceful. The Commission sincerely appreciates the role played by the leadership of political parties and their candidates towards ensuring that the elections were generally peaceful and safe within the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

“All your effort, including the signing of peace accords and adherence to the Commission’s voters code of conduct for elections during the COVID-19 pandemic is fully acknowledged. Nevertheless, the Commission feels that there is room for improvement.”