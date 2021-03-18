From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kebbi state has commenced the training of it Electoral Officers (EOs) across the 21 local government areas of the state ahead of the possible expansion of polling units.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC),Alhaji Ahmad Bello Mahmud,while addressing the Officers during the training, informed them that,the changes the national chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmud Yakub is introducing are meant to enhance the standard of electoral process.

According to him, ” the changes and innovation will be challenging, but they are necessary to enhance the standard of our electoral process. The Commission is therefore,poised to surmount whatever the challenges may be in order to conduct elections that will receive the overwhelming endorsement of majority of Nigerians at all times”.

He explained that,the commission is not moving any polling units from one local government to another,rather, intended to expands access to polling units,movement of polling units to unreserved and underserved areas as stand – alone polling units are currently going on.

“In the next few days,the Commission will conclude the consultative blade and release clear guidelines for the movement of voting points to decongest the existing ones.

” It is pertinent to explain here that no voting point will be moved from one local government to another. It is also important to underscore the fact that,the expansion of polling units will not confer any advantage to any State of the federation other than decongesting existing polling units,degrading overcrowding, aid increase of voter turnout and improve the quality f legs services rendered by the Commission.

“The primary object of all this is to make the voting experience more pleasant and less tedious for Nigerians”,.