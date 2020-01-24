Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Sokoto State has said it is unaware of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Alhaji Bature Dan Muhammadu Lili withdrawal from the House of Assembly rerun election slated for Saturday, January 25.

The lawmaker, on Wednesday, defected, along with no fewer than 10,000 of his supporters to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the strings of victories recorded by Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as reason.

His defection comes two days before the scheduled House of Assembly election, in which Lili was seeking to retain his seat under the APC.

Speaking with Daily Sun, INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity in the state, Mohammed Musa, insisted that the APC candidate’s change of party has no effect on the election.

Musa added that the candidate will be fielded for the election, despite his public declaration for PDP.

He explained that the rerun election has no time frame for replacement or substitution of a candidate by any political party.

“As far as we know, his decision has not be communicated to us. Beside, he is still a standing candidate in the forthcoming rerun election in the eye of electoral law. And if he did, it has no effect to the ongoing process. The party has the votes and such votes will be counted and accorded in accordance to electoral law.” Musa said.