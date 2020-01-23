Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Sokoto State has said it is unaware of All Progressive Congress candidate, Alhaji Bature Dan Muhammadu Lili withdrawal from the State House of Assembly rerun election.

slated for Saturday, 25th January 2020.

The lawmaker, had on Wednesday defected along with no fewer than 10,000 of his supporters to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the strings of victories recorded by the state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

This development is coming two days before the scheduled House of Assembly election in the state, slated for Saturday 25th January, 2020, in which Lili was seeking to retain his seat under the APC.

Speaking with our Correspondent, the INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Sokoto State, Mohammed Musa, insisted that the APC candidate’s change of party has no effect on the election.

Musa added that the candidate will be fielded for the election despite his public declaration for PDP.

“As far as we know, his decision has not be communicated to us. Beside, he is still a standing candidate in the forthcoming rerun election in the eye of electoral law.”

He explained that the rerun election has no time frame for replacement or substitution of a candidate by any political party.

“And if he did, it has no effect to the ongoing process. The party has the votes and such votes will be counted and accorded in accordance to electoral law.” Musa insisted.

When contacted, the APC state Chairman, Hon. Sadiq Acida, declined to comment on the development. He however said the party is meeting to make its position know on the matter.