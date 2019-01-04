The PDP, the APGA and the ADP rejected the choice of Zakari, believed to be niece to President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the APC.

Romanus Ugwu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has come under a barrage of attacks over its appointment of Mrs. Amina Zakari, as chief collation officer in an election in which her uncle is a frontline candidate.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Action Democratic Party (ADP) rejected the choice of Zakari, national commissioner, believed to be niece to President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The parties said the appointment is a clear statement that the electoral umpire was not ready to provide a level playing field for all the contestants.

The commission Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, yesterday, inaugurated two ad hoc committees – Presidential Collation Centre and Electoral Logistics Committee – to drive important components of the electoral process.

He said the Zakari-led committee will serve as the secretariat for collation of results and venue for brief- ing of international observers and the media.

Reacting to the appointment, National Secretary of ADP and Director General of the party’s presidential campaign council, Dr. James Okoroma claimed the choice of Zakari showed the election would not be free and fair.

He contended that Nigerians were aware that Zakari is related to President Buhari and has not hidden her sympathy for the ruling party.

“For us in ADP, we are disappointed with her appointment. Every Nigerian who has followed her activities in INEC knows that she has sympathy for APC. Beside that, she is related to the president who is a contestant. Everything is clearly showing that the election will not free and fair.”

Spokesman of APGA’s Gen John Gbor campaign team, Mike Angel also toed the line of Okoroma.

“It is a pointer to what all of us should expect. It shows the desperation of APC government to rig

the election. The rigging of election is actually perpetrated between the polling booth and collation centre. Everything is showing that the government is not ready for a transparent election.”

PDP also condemned and rejected the appointment of Zakari as head of INEC national collation centre in the February 16 presidential poll.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, spokesman of the main opposition party, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Zakari’s appointment is a confirmation that INEC chairman, Yakubu, has bowed to pressure by the Presidency and the APC to manipulate the poll in favour of President Buhari.