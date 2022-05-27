The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is under fresh pressure to shift deadline for political parties to conduct primaries and submit names of their candidates by two week.

INEC had set June 3, 2022 as deadline for parties to conclude primaries and submit names of candidates for all categories of elections. The major political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), have scheduled their presidential primaries for this weekend.

Sources revealed that political parties are putting pressure on INEC to shift the deadline to about June 10, 2022 or thereabout, to give more time for them to conclude primaries and sort fallouts from them.

A few weeks ago, INEC was also under immense pressure to shift the deadline but insisted that it would not, as doing so will affect other programmes related to the elections.

With seven days to the deadline, some political parties are again pushing for adjustment to enable them conclude their primaries and have ample time to submit list of candidates.

Daily Sun gathered that the political parties are saying that sticking to June 3 deadline would put them under pressure, which could lead to mistakes.

It was gathered that the parties are citing several parallel primaries and court cases across the country, which need to be sorted out before submission of candidates’ names.

At the time of going to press, it was not clear if INEC would acceed to the calls this time.

