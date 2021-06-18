From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pleaded with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to increase awareness on voting locations ahead of every election.
Commission’s Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, made the appeal in his remarks during the second quarterly consultative meeting with CSOs in Abuja on Friday.
He also told them that 14 political parties have concluded their primaries for the six Area Council Chairmen and 62 Councillors ahead of the FCT Area Council elections.
“Information on the distribution of the nominations by Area Councils is included- in your folders for this meeting. As we prepare to resume the CVR, we appeal to CSOs to continue to support the Commission by increasing citizens’ awareness through voter education.
“There will be new registrants, requests for intra-State and inter-State transfers as well as the replacement of voters’ cards as provided by law.
“With the relocation of voting points to underserved areas as autonomous polling units, there is need for massive publicity so that citizens are familiar with their voting locations well ahead of elections.
“The Commission will soon make available a lot of advocacy materials. We will work with CSOs to ensure the widest possible outreach,” the electoral umpire boss noted.
On Anambra and FCT elections, Prof Mahmood said: “With regard to the Anambra State Governorship election, 18 political parties have expressed interest to participate and have scheduled their primaries in line with the dates provided for in the Timetable released by the Commission.
“In the case of the FCT Area Council elections, 14 political parties have concluded their primaries for the 6 Area Council Chairmen and 62 Councillors. 110 candidates were nominated for Chairmanship/Deputy Chairmanship positions and 362 candidates for Councillorships, making a total of 472 candidates vying for 68 elective positions,” he said.
The Commission’s boss further revealed that 30 organisations have been deployed 120 field observer ahead of the various bye-elections in some states.
“In addition to voter access to polling units and the resumption of the CVR, the Commission has been discharging its obligation in the conduct of elections. Two bye-elections are holding on Saturday in the Sabon Gari State Constituency Kaduna State and Gwaram Federal Constituency in Jigawa State.
“We have concluded all arrangements for the bye-elections, including the accreditation of 30 organisations deploying 120 field observers.
“I would like to assure you that as soon as vacancies are declared by the House of Representatives, the Commission will release the timetable for the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State and the Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.
“In addition to bye-elections, the Commission is also preparing for four end of tenure elections ahead of the 2023 General Election. The Governorship election in Ekiti State is holding on 18th June 2022, followed by that of Osun State on 16th July 2022.
“The detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the two elections have already been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms. Hard copies of the same information are contained in your folders for this meeting,” he said.
Leave a Reply