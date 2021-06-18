The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pleaded with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to increase awareness on voting locations ahead of every election.

Commission’s Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, made the appeal in his remarks during the second quarterly consultative meeting with CSOs in Abuja on Friday.

He also told them that 14 political parties have concluded their primaries for the six Area Council Chairmen and 62 Councillors ahead of the FCT Area Council elections.

“Information on the distribution of the nominations by Area Councils is included- in your folders for this meeting. As we prepare to resume the CVR, we appeal to CSOs to continue to support the Commission by increasing citizens’ awareness through voter education.

“There will be new registrants, requests for intra-State and inter-State transfers as well as the replacement of voters’ cards as provided by law.

“With the relocation of voting points to underserved areas as autonomous polling units, there is need for massive publicity so that citizens are familiar with their voting locations well ahead of elections.

“The Commission will soon make available a lot of advocacy materials. We will work with CSOs to ensure the widest possible outreach,” the electoral umpire boss noted.