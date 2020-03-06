Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has called on the National Assembly to hasten the passage of the Bill for an Act to establish the National Electoral offences Commission.

Yakubu said this in Lagos, yesterday, during a retreat for members of the National Assembly on the review of the electoral legal framework.

He said the nation could no longer afford to foot drag on this important legislation which would provide the framework for dealing with impunity and banditry in elections.

“This is becoming more brazen, especially because violators of electoral laws are not effectively prosecuted. The Uwais committee on electoral reform recommended it in 2009, the Lemu committee on the 2011 post election violence made a similar recommendation which was accepted by the government in white paper.

“Most recently, the Nnamani committee on electoral reform made the same recommendation on the prosecution of electoral offences. The commission would like the 9th National Assembly to make history by passing the Bill into law; it is time to walk the talk,” he said

INEC chairman, however, commended the National Assembly at the historic meeting of law makers and election managers on the reform of the legal framework.

“I am confident that we will have a robust discussion in the best interest of our electoral and democratic processes,” he said

The Electoral Offences Commission (Establishment) Bill 2020, sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Abubakar Kyari and co-sponsored by Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, passed the first reading on Thursday February 27 and recently passed the second reading on Wednesday, March 4.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the ongoing review of the Electoral Law will inject better ideas into the country’s electoral system.

Sen. Kabiru Gaya, Chairman Senate Committee on INEC, made this known on Thursday in Lagos during a retreat on the Electoral Legal framework organised by INEC.

“The repeal and re-enactment of the electoral bill, will indeed inject better ideas into our electoral system, especially in the areas that could undermine the process of free, fair and credible election.

“It is also relevant to note that the inherent problem in our electoral process is the refusal by the political players to adhere to election rules; a practice that has rubbed off on the citizenry and supporters of political aspirants.

“The review of the Act will build citizens confidence, enhance transparency and credibility of the electoral process.