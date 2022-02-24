From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pledged to be strict and firm in the application of law, handling public trust and in dealings with political parties, candidates and other stakeholders in the election process.

Its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the charge at a meeting to welcome six new national commissioners sworn in by President Muhamamdu Buhari in Abuja, yesterday.

Those sworn in are Mohammed Haruna, Niger State; Mrs. Agbamuche Mbu, Delta; Okeagu Nnamdi,Abia; Major Gen. Abubakar Alkali,Adamawa; Prof Rada Gumus,Bayelsa and Sam Elumeku,Ogun.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after their swearing in,Prof. Yakubu said Nigerians should expect the best from INEC now that the commission has the full complement of its commissioners. He urged the new commissioners to deploy their vast knowledge and diverse experiences to the service of the country as unbiased referees and to abide by their oaths of offices.

Said Yakubu: “I am confident that you will join us in further extending the frontiers of free and fair elections in Nigeria. As I told the last set of commissioners shortly after they were sworn-in five months ago our success in this arduous task draws largely from our integrity as election managers.

“We must be strict in the application of the law, firm in handling the public trust bestowed in us and fair in our dealings with political parties, candidates and other stakeholders and all Nigerians. In discharging our enormous responsibilities, we must abide by our oaths of office.

“We must continue to defend the choices made by Nigerians at the polls by protecting the sanctity of votes without which the value of democratic election is diminished. You are coming on board just three days to the conduct of six bye-elections to fill vacancies in three federal and three state constituencies in Cross River, Imo, Ondo and Plateau States.

“The reality today is that there is no election season in Nigeria any longer. Elections are conducted all-year round by the commission. In addition to the six bye-elections holding this weekend, there are three pending bye-elections in Zamfara State (Shinkafi and Gusau I State Constituencies) and Kaduna State (Giwa West State Constituency).

“Again, we are right now preparing for two off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States scheduled for 18th June 2022 and 16th July 2022 respectively as well as the 2023 general election. The task ahead is challenging. It is important therefore to quickly settle in and familiarize yourselves with the rules, procedures and responsibilities of your office. I have no doubt that we will continue to raise the bar of credible elections in Nigeria.”