From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to be strict in the application of law, firm in handling public trust and fair in dealings with political parties, candidates, other stakeholders and all Nigerians.

Commission’s Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, gave the charge in his remarks at a meeting to welcome six new National Commissioners and swearing-in a Resident Electoral Commissioner in Abuja.

Urging the new Commissioners to deploy their vast knowledge and diverse experiences to the service of the country as unbiased referees, he charged them to abide by their oaths of office.

“As I welcome the new Commissioners, I urge you to deploy your vast knowledge and diverse experiences to the service of the country as unbiased referees. I am confident that you will join us in further extending the frontiers of free and fair elections in Nigeria. As I told the last set of Commissioners shortly after they were sworn-in five months ago on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, our success in this arduous task draws largely from our integrity as election managers. “We must be strict in the application of the law, firm in handling the public trust bestowed in us and fair in our dealings with political parties, candidates and other stakeholders and all Nigerians. In discharging our enormous responsibilities, we must abide by our oaths of office. “We must continue to defend the choice made by Nigerians at the polls by protecting the sanctity of the vote without which the value of democratic election is diminished. You are coming on board just three days to the conduct of six bye-elections to fill vacancies in three Federal and three State constituencies in Cross River, Imo, Ondo and Plateau States. “The reality today is that there is no election season in Nigeria any longer. Elections are conducted all-year round by the Commission. In addition to the six bye-elections holding this weekend, there are three pending bye-elections in Zamfara State (Shinkafi and Gusau I State Constituencies) and Kaduna State (Giwa West State Constituency). “Again, we are right now preparing for two off-cycle Governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States scheduled for 18th June 2022 and 16th July 2022 respectively as well as the 2023 General Election. Before I conclude, let me draw the attention of the new National and Resident Electoral Commissioners to the reality of serving in INEC. “The task ahead is challenging. It is important therefore to quickly settle in and familiarize yourselves with the rules, procedures and responsibilities of your office. I have no doubt that we will continue to raise the bar of credible elections in Nigeria,” he assured. Speaking further, Prof Yakubu said: “Earlier today, six National Commissioners were sworn-in by the President. Four of them are not new to the Commission. Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, a lawyer, and Malam Mohammed Haruna, a journalist, have been re-appointed to serve for a second term. Sam Olumekun, a retired civil servant, has served for two terms as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in many States, including Lagos while Kenneth Nnamdi Ukeagu has been a career staff of the Commission, rising to the rank of Director.

“The other two National Commissioners are Mrs. Rhoda Gumus, a Professor of Engineering, and Modibbo Abubakar Alkali, a retired Major General of the Nigerian Army. They bring to the Commission their cumulative experiences in diverse fields that will no doubt strengthen the work of the Commission for the reform of the electoral process and the conduct of free, fair and credible elections. With your appointment, the Commission now has the full compliment of 12 National Commissioners,” he said.