From Romanus Ugwu, Aidoghie Paulinus, Obinna Odogwu and Jeff Amechi Agbodo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has warned the people of Anambra State that it will prosecute any electoral offender including its staff in this weekend’s governorship election.

Chairman of the Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who gave the warning during a stakeholders meeting in Awka, the state capital, reiterated the determination of the Commission to deploy technology for the poll, assuring that the electoral body was mentally, physically, logistically ready for the poll.

He reminded the electorate that vote buyers will also face the full wrath of the law, urging the electorate to be rest assured that their votes will count in the free, fair and credible election.

Prof Mahmood equally reiterated that the ban on the use of smart phone or other photographic devices in the voting cubicles is still in force.

Reading the riot act to the electorate, candidates and official, he said: “I want to assure all voters in Anambra State that in designing the sensitive materials for the election, the commission has introduced additional visible and invisible security features, including different colour codes.”

Speaking earlier, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said that it will be in the interest of democracy, people of Anambra State and Nigeria to conduct an acceptable election in Anambra State.

He argued that having conducted the Edo and Ondo governorship elections under very difficult circumstances occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission will conduct the Anambra poll despite the security challenges.

