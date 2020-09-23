Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mammud Yakubu, has declared that the Commission is ready to conduct a free and fair governorship election in Ondo State come October 10.

The INEC Chairman spoke in Akure, the Ondo State capital, when he paid a working visit to the State ahead of the election.

Hon.Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, speech at the ongoing meeting with the State Management Team in Akure Ondo state Office INEC.#OndoDecides2020 pic.twitter.com/eK2xHZvCIj — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) September 23, 2020

The Commission has fixed October 10 for the governorship poll in the southwestern State, insisting that the date cannot be shifted in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and an inferno that recently razed part of its headquarters in the State.

Prof Yakubu said he was in Ondo for a live assessment of the level of preparedness for the State election.

The INEC boss disclosed that the Commission has made provisions for card readers to replace the ones recently burnt in the fire disaster.

He said the election will go on as planned, assuring that necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

The INEC Chairman said that the fire that gutted the Commission’s State headquarters would have no effect on the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Prof Yakubu, who will be in the State for three days, said he will have interactions with traditional rulers during his visit.