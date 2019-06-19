Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that it will implement some recommendations of 2019 election observers in the Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections scheduled for November, 2019.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu said the commission was determined to correct lapses observed during the last general elections to ensure that subsequent elections turn better.

He made the assurance in a reaction to the joint election report by international observers – International Republic Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI).

He said: “We have already embarked on our own internal reviews. Your report is coming at the right time. I wish to assure you that we will implement aspects of your recommendations that require administrative action by the commission beginning with the forthcoming Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections scheduled for November 16, 2019.”

He further assured “we will also work with other institutions on aspects of your recommendations that require consequential action beyond the mandate of the commission.”

Yakubu said the commission was ready to kick off legal reforms of the electoral system to ensure that hiccups that affected the last elections were removed.

Part of the recommendations of IRI/NDI is the setting up of a national dialogue to articulate way forward for future elections in the country.