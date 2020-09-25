Gyang Bere, Jos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Plateau State has vowed to conduct a free, fair, credible and peaceful election during the forth coming Senatorial bye-election for Plateau South.

Head, Publicity and Voter Education of the Commission in Plateau, Mrs Marylisa Uloko disclosed this on Friday when she visited members of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau State chapter led by Gyang Bere.

Uloko, who was newly posted to the state, said the role of the media in ensuring a free, fair and credible polls, cannot be overemphased.

“The media play key role to the success of every election; what you report goes a long way in ensuring elections are conducted peaceful.

“You are all aware of the forthcoming Senatorial bye-election slated for October 31; we will need your support and cooperation to conduct a hitch-free poll” she appealed.

Uloko, who promised to provide adequate and timely information to journalists to ensure objective and balance reportage, also urged reporters to seek clarifications before going to the press.

She urged members of the chapel to accord her same support and cooperation accorded to her predecessor, to enable her succeed.

Responding, Mr Gyang Bere, Chiarman of the Chapel, thanked Uloko for the visit and promised to ease her work in the state through maximum support and cooperation.

“We are partners in progress; we have had cordial working relationship with INEC in the past and it has not changed.

“We shall cooperate and support you because we are all working toward strengthening our democracy and make the society better,” he said.

The Senatorial bye-election was necessitated by the demise of Sen. Ignatius Longjan, who representated the Southern Senatorial Zone of the state

The election fixed for October 31, has Prof. Nora Dadut of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Mr George Daika of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as top contenders for the position.