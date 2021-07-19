Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Chief Uche Ugwoji, has described the embattled candidates of All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and Mr Valentine Ozigbo as lightweights.

Soludo and Ozigbo were elected candidates of APGA and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively in parallel primary polls held at different locations in Awka.

Following a legal battle that ensued, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) excluded their names in the list of candidates that would take part in the election in obedience to court orders.

“And most of them are not grounded. I have been in Anambra State for the whole of my life. I have been working in this state. I started politics from scratch.

“Before, I was a member of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN); from Action Congress (AC) to ACN; from ACN to Labour Party (LP); from LP to Zenith Labour Party (ZLP); all in Anambra State.

“And all my businesses revolve in Anambra State. So, I know the electorates more than them. This time around we don’t talk about money but who is going to deliver. And I am sure I will win the election.

“I am not talking about wards. I am talking about over 5,000 polling booths because everything is happening in the polling booths. That’s what they don’t know. We have 326 wards in Anambra but what about the polling booths?

“I know we have over 5,000 polling booths. And you know I am the IPAC chairman this time around. So, I know how to galvanize.

“I have tested my power. I have gone for an election even in IPAC and I have won. Even the PDP, APGA, and APC were there but I won. That will tell you that I am popular”, Ugwoji boasted.

