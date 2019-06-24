An aide to the People’s Democratic Party Presidential candidate in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar, Sani Adamu has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of attempting to drag Nigeria towards a path similar to conundrum of Abiola’s June 12 election annulment.

The Atiku campaigner spoke against the backdrop of the electoral body’s frantic attempts at denying that it electronically used servers to capture and store the 2019 general elections.

Sani, who was making reference to INEC’s 2017-2021 Strategic Programme of Action said it was evident that the electoral body obtained, deployed servers to the thirty six states of the federation including the federal capital territory for the last general election.

The PDP supporter made the remarks during a press briefing over the weekend in Yola, Adamawa State.

He also cautioned that INEC was dragging its name and the reputation of the commission into a wrong side of history if it continues to flaunt the rickety narrative of lack of servers.

“We are in a situation similar to the June 12 1993 election of Chief Moshood Abiola. Atiku Abubakar is being denied his victory by the combined forces of the security agencies in Nigeria, the APC and the cabal ”

“That is why all the talks and rigmarole by INEC about the fundamental of the availability or otherwise of INEC server has taken turns for the worst. The truth is INEC has complete and complementary ICT System in place.

“So, the question should shift from the availability of server to whether INEC as a public institution is prepared to serve the people or to serve the cabal”

“I wish to state without fear of contradiction, that INEC has indeed, procured, installed and deployed servers in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.”