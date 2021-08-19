From Uche Usim, Abuja and Chinelo Obogo

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said that the inefficient use of Nigeria’s international airports and their low operating capacity informed government decision to concession them for optimal result.

His explanation came few day after a recent virtual stakeholders meeting, where he noted that the international airports in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano were not designed for international operation, assuring that prospective private handlers of the terminals and facilities will inject funds needed to improve the airports infrastructure. Sirika also said that the Federal Government remained committed to upgrading the airports in the country and making them viable through concession.

He revealed that airport upgrade was part of his aviation masterplan and he seeks to revamp the industry through the active participation of the private sector and make it self-sustaining. Some of the core objectives of the aviation master plan include establishing a national carrier; with ready maintenance, repair and overhaul centres; establish an aviation leasing company; establish five airport free zones; and the development of an agro-allied cargo terminal.

Sirika said that the airports have not been designed as international hubs but are operating as separate international and domestic terminals. He pointed out that there is an urgent need for infrastructure investments and modernisation as all airports require investments in runway maintenance, navigation aids as well as terminal facilities.

“The airports in Nigeria are currently operating in a suboptimal environment as there is relatively low asset utilisation due to the limited opening hours of other smaller Nigerian airports; lack of terminal capacity as the airports fall short of gates, stands and check-in desks. An overstretched facility is the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos terminal, built in 1979 for 200,000 passengers, but currently processes nearly eight million flyers.

The facilities to be concession are the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos: international and cargo terminals; and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja: international, domestic and cargo terminals. Others include the Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt: international, domestic and cargo terminals; and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano: international, domestic and cargo terminals.

Concession of the airport facilities mean the government has relinquished management to private investors who automatically become responsible for developing the airport and making sure it measures up to global standards. The airports are expected to be improved upon to meet modern demands which most Nigerian airports lack and the operational efficiency and profitability of the airports will thus increase.