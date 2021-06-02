From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has blamed Nigeria’s escalating insecurity situation on what it described as the ‘inept and incompetent manner’ the last People’s Democratic Party (PDP) administration handled the Boko Haram insurgency.

Apparently responding to a critique from Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, the ruling party claimed that the security situation is better now than when the PDP was in power when bombs were exploding inside the churches.

The APC, in a statement signed by the National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, James Akpanudoedehe, said that it will not be distracted by the antics of the PDP designed to mislead Nigerians.

While throwing more jabs at the opposition party, the APC warned that Nigerians cannot risk the country’s future in the hands of the same political party that brought the rot that the APC administration is clearing.

The statement reads in part: