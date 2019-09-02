Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Professor of Political Science and Adekunle Ajasin University former vice chancellor, Akungba-Akoko, Olufemi Mimiko, has identified structural deformity, poverty and corruption as some of the banes of democracy in Nigeria.

Delivering a keynote address at the 35th annual national conference of Social Studies Association of Nigeria (SOSAN), at the Adeyemi College of Education, Mimiko called on the government to end corruption and poverty in the country for democracy to thrive.

Besides, the don identified exclusion of some citizens of the country from political participation and economic activities as a major problem responsible for failure of democratic growth in Nigeria.

As panacea to the problem, the university teacher suggested the need for members of the political class to give opportunity for more people to participate, actively in governance, saying the more inclusive the polity, the greater the chances of achieving stability and development in the country.

He said: “For democracy to thrive in the country and to achieve its objectives, there is need for popular participation in decision making.”