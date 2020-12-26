From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Sabath Association of Nigeria (SAN) has lamented the high level of inequality and sectionalism in Nigeria noting that such viruses is the bane of development and progress of the country.

National Coordinating Presidentt of the Association, Rt. Rev. Dr Raphael Nwankwo who made the remark in Nri, Anaocha local government Area, Anambra State during the Ist National Convention of the Sabath Association of Nigeria, regretted that successive governments in Nigeria have been unable and unwilling to provide proper governance to the multitude of the various social groups within the Nigerian society.

He said that whether the social divisions are of ethnic/racial, economic or gender in nature, the central authorities fail to acknowledge the social diversity , leading to a rich ruling elite based on one ethnic group, while the rest of the population remains marginalized and whose development opportunities are constantly denied.

The Sabbath Primate of Nigeria, Dr Sylvanus Udehi-Okeke in a goodwill message appealed to all the Sabbath organizations to continue their meeting everywhere they are but must endeavour to get registered under the national umbrella of the Sabath Association of Nigeria.

President of Nri Sabath Keepers Association, NSAKA, Rev. Mark Okonkwo said the national convention is the culmination of an enormous collective effort to forge together towards the total unity of all SAN members for the common good of all Sabatherians and maximum glory of Yaweh.

Coordinator of Anambra State , SAN, Rev. Dr Elisha Esimoneze and his Southeast counterpart, Rev. Ifeanyi Okoli ensured a smooth convention while Rev. Chigozie Nwaka was the guest speaker who dwelt on leadership.

Apostle James Owen of the National Association of Sabath Youths, NASY, moderated the event while Most Rev. DR Jerry Dada Obi , Mbanabaragu Ndigbo nile chaired the occasion.

The spectacular choir of Survival Christ Holy Church, (Zion City) Ogbunike spiced the convention with highly impacting renditions including the SAN Anthem.

Leaders of various leading Sabbath Ecumenical Associations were present in ecumenical convention. More so, State and Zonal Heads and delegates of the Sabbath Association of Nigeria (SAN) significantly Shepherd Mother Lilian Nwokolo from Kaduna; Elder Pat Lawson also from Kaduna; Apostle Bali Kumnan from Abuja; Apostle Ugunwa John from Abakiliki; Rabbi Uzo Ibebunjo from Abia; Hon. Amb. Chika Uju from Imo state; Bishop Amb. Dr. Candidus Okonkwo from Rivers state; Most Rev. Dr. Ezekiel Madu from Lagos state and a host of positive others were all present.