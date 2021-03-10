From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN ), Professor Garba Sharubutu, has said inexperienced farmers are benefiting more from grants handed down by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Sharubutu, while reeling out his scorecard before Agriculture Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ACAN) recently in Abuja, suggested that before anybody be graduates of agriculture or any related field gets access to grants he or she should be made to undergo rigorous internship training.

According to him, the exercise would prepare them with the requisite entrepreneurial skills needed to help them rake up millions of naira for themselves and boost food sufficiency in the country.

He further noted that the 52 Colleges of Agriculture and other related research institutes across the country should be supported to enable them fully unleash their potential in addressing food insecurity.

While harping on cocoa production, he disclosed that the Federal Government had released fund to the Cocoa Research Institute (CRIN) to develop new varieties of the crop.

“Cocoa has been a crop of concern to the Minister, when we went to brief the minister over the issue of cocoa research, his first challenge to us there is some of the best breeders we have in this country are Yoruba, Cocoa is a Yoruba crop, how come the best brains are now allowing the best product to be taken over by Ivory Coast.