FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has met United States president Donald Trump to discuss preparations for the 2026 World Cup which the country will co-host with Mexico and Canada, the global soccer body said on Thursday.

Infantino travelled to Washington to discuss the establishment of a FIFA headquarters in the U.S. for the tournament and review preparations, FIFA said in a statement.

“President Infantino thanked President Trump for his great commitment to the success of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and his engagement in a bright future for soccer in the US,” said the statement.

In a related development, FIFA has also decided to organise the annual gathering of its membership virtually due to travel restrictions and other measures imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The worldwide body predicted a $120 million (£91 million/€102 million) drop in revenue until 2022 in its revised four-year budget, set to be approved by the membership during the Congress.

The drop of $120 million in revenue is expected as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

COVID-19 and its impact on football and FIFA will also be discussed during the Congress.

As part of its COVID-19 relief plan, FIFA is planning to release $1.5 billion (£1.1 billion/€1.3 billion) in funding