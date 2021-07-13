Organisers of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament have confirmed that FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, FIFA General-Secretary, Fatma Samoura, and other world football dignitaries would be at that the six-nation tournament holds in Lagos September 14-20, 2021.

The football showpiece which is in honour of the Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari will have in attendance women football powerhouses in Africa namely hosts, Nigeria, Cameroun, Ghana, South Africa and merging powers, Mali and Morocco.

Main mover of the event, NFF President, CAF Executive and FIFA Council member, Amaju Pinnick conveyed the information to the Director of Organisation, Aisha Falode who said the presence of the football bigwigs at the august occasion would just attest to the high regard the football bigwigs hold of the name of Nigeria’s First Lady.

“Their acceptance to personally attend the football fiesta is in line with the football body’s programmes of growth, commercialisation, marketing and rebranding of the women football which of late have seen issues affecting the game receiving global attention at every forum.

“The FIFA strategy for the Women’s Game are captured in its five-point agenda.

