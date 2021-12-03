FIFA President, Gianni Infantino has showered encomiums on the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick as he marked his birthday anniversary on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

“This past year, which has presented us with many challenges, has nevertheless shown and highlighted the exemplary unity and solidarity of the football world, and I can only reiterate my sincere thanks to you for your efforts, work and contribution within the FIFA Council,” Infantino wrote in a letter personally signed by him to Amaju.

Similarly, the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, has also heaped plaudits on Amaju.

General Secretary of the NF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said Pinnick has demonstrated exemplary leadership and remains one of the most innovative and energetic leaders that Nigeria football has seen in a long time.

“The past year has been quite challenging but we are happy to have a leader like Mr Pinnick who has never been shy to lead from the front and courageously confront odds, hurdles and obstacles in the way of Nigeria football. He is an altruistically visionary leader who never looks back once he decides on the best path- ways forward.”

In the past year, the NFF and the national teams have accomplished tremendous gains in a number of areas, including qualification of the Super Eagles for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations, qualification of the Super Falcons for the final round of the 2022 Women AFCON and qualification of the Super Eagles for the play- off round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals. The NFF also organized a first –ever international women’s invitational tournament that had the top African women teams on parade (Aisha Buhari Cup) and the Super Falcons and Super Eagles have fullu utilized FIFA windows for friendly matches and camping progammes.

At the end of last year, globally –renown auditing firm, Price water house Coopers (PwC) awarded the NFF a ‘clean opinion’ in its financial accounting and governance procedures.

He said despite pandemic –imposed squeeze on businesses worldwide, the NFF continues to attract corporate partnership, with Dettol, Revolution Plus, Air Peace, MTN and Premier Lotto (Baba Ijebu) all signing up to support the NFF and the National Teams.