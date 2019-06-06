President, Gianni Infantino was re-elected to office at the body’s 69th Congress in Paris, France yesterday. He was re-elected by acclamation by FIFA’s 211 member associations, as he was the only candidate for the position.

First elected at an extraordinary congress in February 2016, following a meltdown that consumed Sepp Blatter, FIFA’s ninth president will now start his first full four-year term.

“In just over three years, this organization went from being toxic, almost criminal, to being what it should be: an institution that develops football,” Infantino said after his re-election.