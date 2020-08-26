The gross salary awarded by FIFA to its President, Gianni Infantino, rose to more than $3.2 million (£2.4 million/€2.66 million) in 2019.

The world football body’s 2019 annual report details amounts earmarked for both Infantino and Fatma Samoura, Secretary General, in salary and allowances, last year.

In Infantino’s case, the sums involved were as follows: gross salary (base) CHF1.95 million (£1.6 million/$2.1 million/€1.8 million); gross salary (variable) CHF1.03 million (£844,600/$1.1 million/€947,600); flat-rate allowance CHF24,000 (£19,680/$25,920/€22,080).

For some reason, FIFA has decided to change the reporting currency since 2018, when Infantino’s pay was denominated in US dollars and amounted to $1.98 million (£1.5 million/€1.64 million) in base salary, $555,000 (£416,250/€460,650) in variable salary and $24,319 (£18,239/€20,185) in flat-rate allowances.

This made for a grand total of $2.56 million (£1.92 million/€2.12 million).