Godwin Tsa Abuja

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court has denied issuing an order stopping the probe of $10 million bribery allegation made against the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, by the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Chief Imo Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The Judge who stated this yesterday, said his court never made any such order nor summoned the speaker to appear before him.

Ugochinyere had approached the court to stop his invitation, but the court declined and directed that the processes of the suit be serve on the House of Representatives to intimate them of the pendency of the suit.

When the case came up yesterday, counsel to the Speaker, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, told the court about the misrepresentation of the facts of the matter in the media.

Justice Taiwo, in his response expressed disappointment and added that he never made any order asking the speaker to appear before the court.

He said some persons are trying to use the media to mislead members of the public in respect of the case.