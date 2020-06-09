Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, rescued himself in the suit filed by spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Party, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, against the House of Representatives over allegation of $10million bribe from U.S. billionaire and philanthropist, Bill Gates.

The judge took the decision after expressing his displeasure over what he described as misrepresentation of facts in the matter.

Justice Taiwo announced his withdrawal from the matter saying he had returned the case file to the Chief Judge for re-assignment.

The development came as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, challenged the jurisdiction of the court to adjudicate on the case.

The CUPP spokesman had alleged the leadership of House collected $10million as bribe from Bill Gate to pass the Infectious Disease Bill pending before the House.

The House in its response had set up a committee to investigate the veracity of the allegation.

Ugochinyere on his part rushed to the court to stop