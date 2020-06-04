Godwin Tsa Abuja
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has restrained the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) from arresting, interrogating and detaining nthe spokesperson of the CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere.
Justice Othman Musa of the Bwari division of the court gave the order while delivering his ruling in the suit number FCT/HC/BW/CV/120/2020 brought by the applicant.
The Judge ordered the security agencies not to give any effect to the resolution of the House of Representatives for being in disobedience of the orders of Taiwo O. Taiwo J of the Federal High Court in suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/475/2020.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila had directed the House of Representatives to pass a resolution following its adoption of the report of its adhoc Committee to direct the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the DSS to arrest, detain, investigate and prosecute Ugochinyere.
The House had invited the opposition Coalition (CUPP) spokesperson to appear before the controversial Henry Nwawuba led House adhoc Committee probing his media statement against the compulsory Vaccination bill within seven days.
However, Ugochinyere in his bid to stop his invitation approached the Federal High Court in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/475/2020 challenging the decision of the House.
Justice Taiwo has since directed that the Speaker of the House and other respondents in the suit be served with all the court processes.
Others listed as respondents include the House of Representatives, Clerk of the National Assembly and the Inspector General of Police, the Director General, State Security Service and Henry Nwawuba.
In his ruling, Justice Musa delivered on June 3, 2020, stated, “the 5th and 6th respondents are ordered in clear terms not to give effect to the acts of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th respondents, either by themselves, servants, or privies, for acts of disobedience of the orders of Justice Taiwo O Taiwo J of the Federal High Court in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/475/2020 and are further restrained from arresting or detaining in any manner the applicant pending the determination of the motion on notice.
“Parties are further admonished to abide by the authority in the Supreme Court decision of Military Governor of Lagos State & Ors V Ojokwu (1986) LPELR-3186 (SC) as any act or steps taken in defiance of orders of court shall be void.”
Justice thereafter adjourned further proceedings to June 17, 2020.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has set up a 12-man committee to look into allegations that himself and some members of the House collected a $10 million bribe from a foreign sponsor to see to the speedy passage of the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill.
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Monday, alleged that it has intercepted report that the leadership of the House of Representatives was poised to forcefully pass the compulsory vaccine bill without subjecting it to the traditions of legislative proceedings.
The body in the statement by its spokesperson, Imo Ugochinyere, alleged that $10 million was offered by the American billionaire, Bill Gates, to influence the speedy passage of the bill without recourse to any public hearing adding that the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, should be impeached if he forces the bill on members.
