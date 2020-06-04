Godwin Tsa Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has restrained the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) from arresting, interrogating and detaining nthe spokesperson of the CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Justice Othman Musa of the Bwari division of the court gave the order while delivering his ruling in the suit number FCT/HC/BW/CV/120/2020 brought by the applicant.

The Judge ordered the security agencies not to give any effect to the resolution of the House of Representatives for being in disobedience of the orders of Taiwo O. Taiwo J of the Federal High Court in suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/475/2020.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila had directed the House of Representatives to pass a resolution following its adoption of the report of its adhoc Committee to direct the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the DSS to arrest, detain, investigate and prosecute Ugochinyere.