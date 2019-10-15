Dr Solomon Chollom, a medical laboratory scientist with the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), Vom near Jos, has advised medical personnel to stop further spread of infectious diseases in the society by washing their hands.

Chollom said told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos that unwashed hands of medical professionals was a threat to public health and major means of transmitting infectious diseases.

He disclosed that unwashed or contaminated hands of medical personnel are also a means of spreading hospital acquired infections which are caused either via viral, bacterial or fungal pathogens.

The expert listed the causes to include urinary tract infections, respiratory infections, surgical site wound infections, gastrointestinal and skin infections.

He underscored the importance of medical professionals to inculcate the act of using their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which entails the use of hand gloves as it protects the hand.

He said that the act is a means of ensuring bio-safety.

The scientist explained that the act of using hand gloves, washing hands and use of sanitisers help in the protection of medical personnel from getting infected with infectious diseases and it also curtails the spread of same.

Chollom lamented that unwashed hands constitutes a threat to public health as most people have failed to inculcate the act of hand washing in their daily lives.

The scientist further explained that the hand is used actively in public relations.

“Unwashed hands are most times contaminated hands and a threat to public health, as many a times, people get to exchange handshakes immediately after leaving the rest room without washing their hands.

“And in that process various infectious and communicable diseases are transmitted to the other person’s hand and if the person fails to wash or sanitise their hands such invisible pathogens are ingested when such uses the hand to eat,” he explained.

Chollom said that the act of hand washing is important for personal hygiene and community health.

He therefore called on Nigerians to imbibe the act of proper hand washing in their daily lives as it would drastically reduce the spread of infectious diseases. (NAN)