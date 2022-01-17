From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commiserated with people of Kamba over the fire incident which occurred on Saturday night at the Kamba Central Market and ordered for immediate reconstruction.

Bagudu who gave the directive when he led a powerful government delegation to Kamba on a sympathy visit also ordered for the immediate provision of relief assistance to the victims.

A total of 21 shops and stalls were affected by the inferno, but without any injury when the extent of damage to goods was yet to be quantified.

Bagudu,represented by the Kebbi State, Deputy Governor, Colonel(rtd) Sama’ila Yombe Dabai, expressed deep and sincere sympathies to the people of Kamba and Dandi Local Government on the tragic incident.

He assured that the state government would bring immediate succor to those affected to recoup losses and restart their businesses as usual.

The Deputy governor accompanied by top Government officials inspected the burnt stalls and addressed the marketers at the scene of the inferno.

In his remark, the Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammadu Lolo, prayed the Almighty God to compensate them abundantly and prevent future recurrence.

The Speaker said Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu mandated them to come to Kamba on sympathy visit, which would be consolidated by personal visit to the town by the Governor on his return from official an engagement in Abuja.

Responding ,the Sarkin Shikon Kamba, Alhaji Muhammadu Zarumai, thanked Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his consistent love, care to the people of Kamba and urged the victims of the fire outbreak to persevere and await government relief measures.

In an interview with newsmen at the palace, the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar Yauri, announced that arrangement was underway to provide fire fighting vehicles to Kamba.

One of the shop owners affected by the fire incident, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad expressed appreciation to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his immediate response.