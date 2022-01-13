From Fred Itua, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), yesterday, said it salvaged goods worth over N1.264 billion from inferno in Abuja between January and December 2021.

It revealed that 3,715 lives were saved in various rescue operations within the same period under review.

FEMA Director General, Abbas Idriss, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen. He said major disasters that occurred in 2021 in the FCT included flooding, market fires and building collapse.

He disclosed 2,025 lives were saved from flooding in the FCT, with the highest figure of 802 coming from the Trademore Estate flood incident in Lugbe, while five lives were lost to flooding in the area.

Idriss added that FEMA rescued 1,444 persons from various fire rescue operations in the Ebeano Super Market fire, where 74 persons were rescued, the Kugbo furniture market with 102 lives saved and 300 lives from the Gwarimpa old tipper garage fire.

The agency recovered 26 vehicles during the rescue operations while183 houses were submerged during the period under review.

He revealed that the agency recorded an increase in the use of its 112 toll-free emergency number, as it received 173 distress calls in 2021, as against 153 in 2020.