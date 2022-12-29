From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A late Wednesday night inferno has destroyed buildings and property worth millions of naira at LNG Obughan road in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State

Eye-witness account explained that the fire which started from a furniture shop was able to spread to other parts of the area fast because of the Harmattan.

Efforts by the Bayelsa State Fire Service and the Fire Service Department of the LNG plant in Obughan to curtail the fire was to no avail as residents could not salvage their property from the inferno.

At the scene, one Mr Frank in an interview he lost everything he has to the fire blamed the negligence of one Mr Azeez who owns the Furniture company for the fire incident.

According to him, it was Azeez that was burning some papers and items beside his shop, and could not monitor and allowed the fire to spread to other areas.

“That man Azeez that owns the Furniture Company is the cause of the fire. He was burning refuse and could not monitor when he knows we are in dry season. It was from his place that the fire spread to other parts. It is unfortunate but now people would have to bear the costs of replacing the lost items”

Attempts to talk to Azeez was futile as angry residents were said to have dragged him to the Obughan community for questioning by the Council of Chiefs.

At the spot that used to the residence of the Azeezs, a woman identified as the wife of Mr Azeez was seen crying. According to her she managed to escape with her new born baby as they have lost everything to the fire.

She lamented that this is not the first time that a fire incident would happen and wondered why people are blaming her husband.

“This is not the first time that a fire incident would happen. We were also affected. I managed to escape with my baby wearing only diaper. The dress my child is wearing was just donated to me today. We also lost everything to the fire, so why is my husband being singled out for blame,” she said.

Another resident, Mr Sunny Mba who works at the LNG plant said the fire incident has dealt a big blow at him happening at this period with the economic situation in the country is terrible. He said he has invested a fortune to make his house comfortable to live in only for fire to destroy his investment.

He expressed fear that the community and the Management of the LNG plant may decide to halt reconstruction of buildings because of the risk posed to the Plant.