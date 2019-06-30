Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has said that alleged infighting in the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed the alleged incompetence of President Muhammadu Buhari in the management of the affairs of the country.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, stated that in the aftermath of the alleged manipulation of the 2019 presidential poll, the Presidency and APC have been thrown into confusion.

The opposition party noted that the alleged infighting has exposed leaders of the ruling party and a cabal in the Presidency as power mongers who are only interested in grabbing power for their personal aggrandizement. According to the PDP, “In the past few days, Nigerians painfully watched a reality show of the fate that had befallen them in the past four years, as persons close to the President openly declared that a cabal has been running the affairs of our nation.

“Nigerians watched as a faction within the power-grabbing APC, in a loud protest in our nation’s seat of power, Abuja, earlier in the week, listed the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Mr. President’s cousin, Mamman Daura and his long-standing friend, Isa Funtua as members of the said cabal that have appropriated the Presidency and held President Buhari hostage.

“In a counter-protest, the supporters of the cabal had also accused a prominent APC governor of a North West state and his ‘brother’, who is a prominent former minister and former governor of a South south state, as those fanning the embers of discord in the Presidential Villa to achieve their desperate ambition for power in 2023.”

It added that “this shameful in-fighting, dragged to the streets, is a further confirmation of President Buhari’s incompetence and leadership failure, which is directly responsible for the painful economic and security situation which our nation has been sunk in the last four years.

“The PDP notes that the harsh reality is that, with the situation at hand, there is no hope in sight for our nation under the APC and the Buhari Presidency.

“Nevertheless, while the PDP stands with millions of Nigerians in the determination to retrieve our stolen mandate at the appropriate judicial panels, our party finds it ludicrous that in the face of herculean challenges confronting us as a nation, the concern of the APC and Buhari Presidency is the sharing of ill-gotten electoral booty.”