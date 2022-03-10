From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaue Lucky, Benin

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorcha Ayu, yesterday, cautioned the Edo State chapter of the party to avoid the pitfalls that made the party lose the state to the opposition party for 12 years.

Speaking at a rally organised by the party in Benin City,

Senator Ayu said the party must learn from their mistakes and make amends while it has not snowballed into a bigger one.

“Do you know why you lost Edo State, it was because of infighting .There were two camps namely Tony Anenih and that of Igbinedion. The same history is repeating itself and with that division back then, we lost Edo State but we know Edo State is PDP”, he stressed.

The PDP National Chairman pointed out that if there is an infighting in the party, there was every possibility of losing an election. He therefore urged that all hands must be on deck to resolve issues capable of tearing the party apart, stressing that leadership of the party must work together to resolve all problems.

He assured that Obaseki will not leave the party for any other party as he will work assiduously to ensure that he remains in the party.

“Let no one deceive you that he (Obaseki) is leaving PDP. Nigerians will see how we will receive all those from other parties. In 2023, we shall be back in power; we have started working towards that.

“Edo people, learn from my own state, Benue. If you fight, you will lose the election. I am going to bring a team that will settle the issue in Edo.

“I have been working from behind, I am happy that the Deputy Governor, Shaibu said the truth that the leadership of the party in the state is not working. We are very close to solving the crisis in Edo.

“Once the leadership is divided you won’t get a good result. All our emphasis is on unity. We cannot talk about taking over power in 2023 if our state leadership is not on good terms.

Ayu added, “Edo is going to produce the highest number of votes in the next general elections. We shall win all the Senatorial and House of Representatives seats.

“I want to assure you that by next week, all the issues in Edo PDP will be resolved. All the leaders in Edo should help to resolve the problem, not to fire it more. We will engineer the process and they will conclude the process.”

In his remarks, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, said PDP as a party, runs in the DNA of the Edo people.

He said the party is poised in winning the presidential election as they are ready to join hands together to ensure that the party produces the next president, pointing out that the only thing that can prevent the party from producing the next president is the infighting in the party.

Earlier, the state chairman of the party, Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, while reeling out how successful the party has been in the state, admitted that the PDP in Edo has problem and that that is why the event is put up to address the current problem facing it.

Also speaking, the state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, said Edo State is PDP and PDP is Edo.

He said what led them out of their former party was rearing its head again and that if they are not fully incorporated into the PDP, himself and others are ready to move along with the governor out of the party.

The visibly angry Shaibu called on the national chairman of the party to save the party from disintegration.

The crisis in the party was clearly noticeable as the National Vice Chairman of the party for the Sourh South, Chief Dan Orbih who hails from the state, some National Assembly members and state party executive members were absent at the rally.