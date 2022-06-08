By Chinenye Anuforo

Infinix has rolled out its all-new Note 12 Series that includes high-performance variants with the thinnest 120W Hyper Charge design, a sleek 6.7” FHD+ Super Light AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 108MP Cinematic Triple Camera and more.

The series includes two variants the Note 12 VIP, Note 12 G96 that offer well rounded, innovative performance features such as aerospace-grade ultra-thin glass fiber, up to 5GB of extended random access memory (RAM) and 103 charging and battery protections that keep users’ devices charged up safely whenever they need them.

“Infinix is creating a new standard for high-quality smartphone performance and design with its new Note 12 Series, which embodies impeccable form and function.” shared Vento Lin, Product Manager of Note Series at Infinix Mobility.

“This series packs quick-charging power and strong chipsets into an iconic design that is perfect for emerging professionals who need a light, flexible and high-performance device.”

The Note 12 VIP is the thinnest smartphone equipped with 120W ultra-fast hyper charging speeds, making this lightweight smartphone more portable than ever while staying powered all day long.

Infinix integrated the Note 12 VIP smartphone with 120W Hyper Charge and a 4500mAh battery to give users maximized battery capacity and supersonic charging speeds that power up the device from 0% to 100% battery power in just 17-minutes. To help achieve fast-charging capabilities, Infinix incorporated a dual-charge pump and dual-cell battery. This enables the NOTE 12 VIP to adjust the voltage and amperage to the optimal ratio, as well as double the available input.

Keeping ultra-fast charging safe, the smartphone includes 103 charging and battery protection features, which span the entire charging cycle for the charger, circuit and battery. On top of the all-encompassing projection features, the NOTE 12 VIP also has 18 thermal sensors to monitor the device’s temperature in real-time to ensure that the smartphone charging is always safe. Enhancing the charging benefits even further, the Note 12 VIP uses platinum superconducting material that increases the corrosion resistance of the charging cable for great charging material longevity.

By combining all of these beneficial features, the Note 12 VIP’s charge cycle counts up to 800 with up to 85% battery capacity retained. Additionally, the Note 12 VIP’s 120W Hyper Charge is certified by the TüV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System certification, which proves its reliability and longevity when charging daily.

The Note 12 VIP boasts a stylish and sophisticated design wrapped with high-performance features to create the ideal smartphone. The device is the first to utilize aerospace-grade ultra-thin glass fiber material with the texture of glass and the strength of carbon fiber. The material gives the Note 12 VIP feather-light proportions and a 7.89mm ultra-sleek design that weighs only 199 grams.

Encased in this next-level design is a 6.7” FHD+ Super Light AMOLED display that provides users with a crisp screen packed with crucial image features such as 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 10-bit color depth with over 1 billion colors and great contrast ratios. The AMOLED display features a flexible screen that enables a stunningly capable 3.1mm narrow lower bezel and a 93.1% screen to body ratio with stronger screen impact resistance. The display also provides users with a silky-smooth visual experience with a sharp 120Hz ultra-refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling that instantly synchronizes with every swipe. Additionally, a low blue light eye comfort certification, accredited by TÜV Rheinland, the NOTE 12 VIP allows users to enjoy hours of use with less eye fatigue.

Users can also experience immersive visuals with the NOTE 12 G96’s 6.7” FHD+ True Color AMOLED display that yields crystal clear brightness even in broad daylight offering a range of flexible options for different consumers.

The Note 12 VIP smartphone’s 108MP Cinematic Triple Camera, consists of a 13MP Ultra-wide angle lens and a Depth lens with Laser Detection Auto Focus that shoots fantastic photos. The camera incorporates a large 1/1.67-inch sensor with a 12000×9000 ultra-high resolution. It supports 9-in-1 pixel binning, producing large 1.92µm pixels that take in more light for maximum detail. The addition of Laser Detection Auto Focus also effectively improves the phone’s focus in low light conditions.

