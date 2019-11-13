Infinix, a premium online-driven smartphone brand designed for the young generations, launched the S5, a device with the biggest Infinity-O display.

S5 has the best price in this range, one of the few devices with a 32MP AI front camera, the only device with AI quad rear camera whilst offering the best memory options – 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 6GB RAM+128GB ROM.

S5 is expected to empower users with excellent smartphone experience in its price range whilst enabling them to do the most.

“At Infinix, we’re committed to bringing the latest technologies to young consumers in global emerging markets, keeping them trendy and up-to-date, whilst empowering them to be outstanding in their communities. The launch of the S5 is a great manifesto of our brand purpose, as well as the mission of the S series for great selfies and placing consumers at the center of attention. With so many ‘bests’ in this price range, we’re confident that our customers will be able to stand out from the crowd!” Said Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director of Infinix Mobile.

“Infinix S5 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor giving consumers the latest smartphone features and great technology at an affordable price, like support for 32MP In-Display selfie camera and 4 AI rear cameras. The power-efficient Helio P22 allows MediaTek and device makers to bring ‘New Premium’ devices to market and reshapes expectations of what an affordable selfie camera smartphone can deliver.” Rami Osman Director Africa and the Middle East-MediaTek.

One of the key highlights of S5 is its 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display, which makes it the biggest display for smartphone under 70,000 naira in the Nigerian market. The Infinity-O Display adopts a slimmer, bezel-less design, which allows S5 to achieve a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. With a 20:9 screen aspect ratio which follows the current cinema screen trends, S5 will provide users with a brilliant viewing experience.

S5 sports a 32MP In-display AI selfie camera with 1.6 µm larger pixels (after 4-in-1), F2.0 aperture and 4-in-1 super pixel technology. When users are taking photos, the In-display AI front camera automatically implements a 4-in-1 effect based on the ISO value, at which point the size of a single pixel reaches 1.6 µm, enabling consumers to capture sharp, vivid selfies especially in low-light and backlight environments. HDR+ is the new technology on S5. It’s the combination of Face recognition, intelligent scene recognition and AI HDR technology, which enable users to capture impressive and artistic portraits, S5 is no doubt a backlit portrait master. What’s more, S5’s front camera supports upgraded 3D Face Beauty function and provides four exclusive options to let consumers customize their beauty style.

S5 is equipped with an AI quad rear camera and quad-smart flash. The rear camera consists of a 16MP AF high resolution camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens & macro lens camera, a depth field camera and an AI lens camera. With the macro lens, users will be able to come closer to objects they want to capture and show vivid details. In addition, with the ultra-wide-angle lens and macro lens, users can create wide-angle and macro videos in video capturing mode, which is a great improvement in comparison with the last generation.

Be Sharp with S5’s Quetzal feather pattern design!

Inspired by the nature of the quetzal bird, S5 adopts a quetzal feather pattern design. To bring the inspiration to life and ensure that the gradient colors and patterns are perfectly presented on the devices, Infinix teams have invested tremendous efforts and conquered a lot of difficulties. The design of S5 is a manifesto of how Infinix strikes to combine stylish design with the latest technologies. The device is available in three colors – Quetzal Cyan, Nebula Black and Violet.