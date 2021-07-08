Infinix Mobility has launched the all-new ‘NOTE 10’ and ‘NOTE 10-Pro’ smartphone into the Nigerian market.

Showcasing a superfluid display, powerful mediatek gaming processors, cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-powered camera and optimised 5000mAh battery with fast-charge technology, the NOTE 10 series is crafted to enhance and optimise work and entertainment experiences for users.

The online launch tagged ‘Meet Beauty with Strength’ showcased the elements of the new Note 10-speed, beauty, power and strength. With celebrities like Nancy Isime, Timini Egbuson, Osas Ighodaro, and Poco Lee, taking fans through the phone’s different features. The engaging activities were tied to the main features of the Note 10 – speed, beauty, power, strength – as the functionalities of the new smartphone were tested live. The Infinix brand also unveiled the latest addition to its product line, the Infinix laptop, also called The Inbook X1.

The NOTE 10 device combines a unique blend of aesthetics and functionality to satisfy the needs of smartphone users from its super-fast processor, innovative upgrades, unique colours, style, and overall design. It has brilliantly provided the latest innovative technology coupled with a unique style to ensure users have a trendy smartphone design and a truly immersive experience.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.