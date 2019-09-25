Infinix Mobile, a premium smartphone brand in emerging markets around the world, has presented the Hot 8, the latest addition to its entertainment product line-up, Hot. Coming in with a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.6-inch HD+ waterdrop display, a triple rear camera, and a DIRAC Sound & Party Mode as the key features, Hot 8 will allow consumers to enjoy a world of entertainment at their fingertips.

Hot is a mid-budget series phone designed for young people who are passionate about entertainment in the interconnected world.

Inheriting Infinix’s brand spirit of providing the most cutting-edge technologies at affordable prices, Hot series has been committed to breaking the boundaries of combining the most relevant features in one device, letting customers amplify their entertainment experience in the digital space.

“The Infinix Hot series aims to empower young people with boundless entertainment experience fueled by transformative mobile technology. We observe the trends of online and offline entertainment in global emerging markets where technologies apply. We found that young people desire to connect and share their life with their communities in various ways, such as social networking, gaming, streaming, and partying,” said Benjamin Jiang, managing director of Infinix Mobile.

“The launch of Hot 8 is a great example of how Infinix spares no efforts in delivering on its promise. By integrating a bigger battery, a bigger display and other key features, we not only aim to satisfy consumers’ entertainment desires, but also inspire them to explore a world of creativity with one device at smaller cost,” Jiang added.

Hot 8 comes with a 5,000mAh battery in a compact body. It enables 4 days of battery life with just 3 hours of charging through the 2A fast-charge technology. Consumers will be able to enjoy non-stop entertainment throughout the day, whether it is social networking, watching videos, capturing images, or playing games. To further satisfy consumer demand of long standby time, Hot 8 also adopts artificial intelligence to optimise power consumption. By learning consumer app usage habits and executing an intelligent power saving strategy, Hot 8 creates a 10 per cent increase in overall standby time.

Consumers will be able to indulge in video streaming, gaming, and social networking on Hot 8’s large 6.6-inch HD+ waterdrop display. With an expansive field of view, Hot 8 can leave you breathless, transcending you into the virtual world. Fully immerse yourself in the amusement waiting for you!

The Hot 8 features a 13MP rear triple camera, consisting of a 13MP lens, a 2MP lens and an AI lens that combine to capture more detailed clearer pictures. It is also equipped with a Quad flash and an F1.8 aperture to further enhance the camera performance. The triple rear camera will empower consumers with better image capturing and broadcasting experience, allowing them to explore more entertainment.

Infinix has always been designed to provide users with more complete security services. This concept has also been implemented in the Hot 8, and it is achieved both via fingerprint and facial recognition schema, which is more powerful in protecting user’s information and can unlock within 0.5s.