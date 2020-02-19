There’s no better experience than sharing a win with your loved one, and when it’s on a day like St. Valentine’s, it just becomes a lot more exciting.

Infinix Mobility is definitely still big in the game of putting smiles on people’s faces. Over the years, the brand has shown that it understands how to create the perfect “Val getaway” for lovers. During Valentine, some lovers become sleep deprived ninjas, crawling out of bed at night to scour the internet, in search for the perfect gift item, or a brilliant idea on how to sweep their lovers off their feet. Most times, they get the desired reaction from their loved ones, but sometimes they end up stressed and slightly disappointed because they couldn’t come up with anything remarkable. So, this year, Infinix decided to step into the mix and add a little spark to the season, by helping couples create memories that would be cherished forever.

To give couples an awesome valentine’s treat, Infinix partnered with world’s premier jewelry and accessory brand, Swarovski.

Through a thematic campaign called “Love with Infinix”, Infinix prompted lovers to freely express their affection for their significant other. Couples were asked to post a picture of themselves sharing a kiss with their loved one along with a beautiful caption proclaiming their love for their partner. They were also asked to tag their loved ones and @Infinixnigeria in the post while using the hashtag #LoveWithInfinix and #LoveKissWithInfinix in order to stand a chance to win gift items worth N300,000 – how nice!

Couples who participated in the activity got into the Valentine mood way before the day, as they publicly expressed their love for their partners on Social Media. But it all became more exciting, when the campaign ended, on Valentine’s Day, as lucky winners; Tella Motolani, Tolulope Walters, Williams Johnson, Ndubisi Precious, and Ogbuani Daniel headed to the Swarovski store at Ikeja City Mall, with their partners, to redeem their prizes. The gift prize comprised of a N200,000 Swarovski voucher with which the winners went on to purchase beautiful jewelries from the Swarovski store and a ₦100,000 valuable gift box packaged by Infinix Mobility.

In an interview with Infinix, the PR Manager, Seyi Ajibogere, said “Infinix is all about creating beautiful life experiences, and that was exactly what we sought to achieve with this thematic campaign. These lucky lovers are having a delightful experience and we are happy to be a part of it”

Couples were super excited as they shared special moments together, browsing through the Swarovski store to select their preferred jewelry. Speaking with one of the winners-Tolulope Walters, during an interview, she said “I was totally shocked when I received a call from Infinix that I was part of their winners from the Love with Infinix campaign, it felt like a dream, and I am delighted to see it come true today”. She also added that she was grateful to Infinix for making this Valentine’s a special one for her.

The excitement in the room became a little more intense as Nollywood superstar, Bolanle Ninalowo a.k.a “Nino B”joined the couples at the store, alongside popular social media influencer and “love doctor”, Adejoro Olumofin a.k.a Joro. The couples were all smiles as they engaged with the celebrities.