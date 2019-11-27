When asked about the determining factors in shaping purchase decisions towards brands, Fisayo fosudo said, “Quality is on top of my mind. I expect that the brand I choose will bring the most value to me within my budget range. In the same time, I don’t want to compromise on design, an element that embodies my taste and personality in addition to quality.”

It’s not surprising to hear such comments from young conscious consumers these days.

A McKinsey & Company research reveals that young consumers tend to assess a broad range of information before making purchase decisions and consider consumption as a manifesto of individual identity.

And based on a GlobalWebIndex study, providing innovative new products and ideas, making you feel cool/trendy and making you feel like a valued customer are among the top five elements for young consumers speaking of what they expect from brands. To convert young consumers into your brand advocate, tapping into these attributes is essential.

Infinix, a premium online-driven smartphone brand in global emerging markets, keeps innovating to appeal to the young generations and bring them the latest technologies. The brand finds that integrating stylish designs, such as trendy patterns, colors and screen designs, to its devices is particularly important to empower the young consumers to show their unique taste and stand out from the crowd. The newly launched S5 is a great manifesto of how Infinix strikes to integrate innovative ideas and designs into a device.

The design of Infinix S5 is inspired by nature beauty, the quetzal. Quetzal is considered by many as one of the most beautiful birds in the world. It has iridescent, breathtaking and metallic-look tail feathers. It also symbolizes freedom and pride, spirits that the Infinix consumers are seeking.

To perfectly present the quetzal feather patterns on the back of the device, Infinix uses glass-like materials, polyester film and the 3D stretch bending technology. It enables Infinix to reflect the gradient colors and crystal feather patterns naturally and three-dimensionally. Infinix S5 is available in three colors – Quetzal Cyan, the symbolic color of quetzal, Nebula Black as well as Violet.