From Fred Itua, Abuja

Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, the umbrella body of over 400,000 bakers across the country, has issued a notice of plans to withdraw their services nationwide from the 23rd of September, over rising cost of production.

National president of the Association, Mansur Umar, while addressing newsmen on Thursday, said they approached the Ministry of Labour to intervention but didn’t get any favourable response.

He said the cost of production was now too is too high and bakers are finding it impossible to meet the rising demands by the public.

