JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The chairman, Resource Intermediaries Limited, Operators of theBUNKer Co-Work facilities, Dr Ebun Bambgoye has identified the twin problems of inflation and insecurity as the bane of business development in budding business development in Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference to herald the launch and formal opening of the Uyo office of theBUNKer, on Wednesday, Bamgboye said apart from inflation disrupting proper planning, it also creates financial burden for young businesses with limited finances at their disposal.

He explained that the rate of insecurity in the country has put strains on start-ups on the need to increase surveillance as well as made some cities business-unfriendly.

He however said the need to circumvent those and other challenges, was what gave birth to theBUNKer concept of sharing a secure work environment without necessarily paying a whole month or year’s rent.

“This disruption of work and the unavailability of large funds to rent an office in a commercial area has led to the increasing demand for co-work spaces by start-up entrepreneurs, freelancers and remote employees.

“This supply gap of affordable work spaces is heightened by the absence of sufficient libraries and a serene atmosphere to study and research in strategic locations all over the country, but more so in commercial city centres.

“theBUNKer, a business solution hub was conceived out of these rising demands to satisfy entrepreneurs, careerpreneurs, freelancers, professionals and students in their basic demands for fully serviced workplaces, co-shared workplaces and reading, meeting or training rooms. Our aesthetic and cozy, yet functional facilities are currently situated in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Abeokuta and now Uyo, with a plan to spread access to the country over time.”

Bamgboye, who flanked by his management team, said subscribers to theBUNKer facilities, now located in Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, would have access to convenient co-workplaces, fully-serviced private offices for a team of 3-9,, training, virtual office plans, in-house café, outdoor terrace, high quality print services and wifi access with opening hours from 9am -9pm Mondays to Saturdays.

“Our target audience cuts across industries and profiles and our pricing tackles these differences. Productivity is the high point for us; hence we have prepared our plans in this light. Available spaces are up for lease for the hour, day, week month and year for as low as N1,000.

“Our subscribers can choose whether they want to work in a quiet space so that they can focus, or work in a more collaborative space with shared work tables where interaction is encouraged. This further motivates subscribers as they become part of a social movement which enhances networking and mutual personal and business growth.”

The special adviser to Akwa Ibom State Governor on health matters, Dr Dominic Ukpong, who cut the tape to inaugurate the place, described it as a fantastic vision.

He congratulated theBUNKer board and management for choosing Uyo as their newest base and prayed to God to bless their endeavours.