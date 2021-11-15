From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The inflation rate which began its deceleration trend from March this year, berthed at 15.99 per cent in October, 2021 as against 16.83 per cent recorded in September 2021.

But the composite food index rose by 18.34 per cent in October 2021 compared to 17.38 per cent in October, 2020, year on year.

According to the document (Consumer Price Index) obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of food product such as coffee, tea and cocoa,

milk, cheese and eggs; bread and cereals, vegetables and potatoes, yam and other tuber.

“On month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 0.91 per cent in October 2021, down by 0.35 per cent points from 1.26 per cent recorded in September 2021. The average annual rate of change of the food sub-index for the twelve-month period ending October 2021 over the previous twelve-month average was 20.75 per cent, 0.04 per cent points from the average annual rate of change recorded in September 2021 (20.71) per cent” it said.

The 15.99 per cent October rate, according to the document is 1.76 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in October 2020 (14.23) per cent.

“Increases were recorded in

all Consumption According to Purpose (COICOP) divisions that yielded the headline index.

“On month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 0.98 per cent in October 2021. This is 0.17 per cent rate lower than the rate recorded in September 2021 (1.15) per cent.

The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve months period ending October 2021 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 16.96 per cent, showing 0.13 per cent

point from 16.83 per cent recorded in September 2021.

“The urban inflation rate increased by 16.52 per cent (year-on-year) in October 2021 from 14.81 per cent recorded in October 2020, while the rural inflation rate increased by 15.48 per cent in October 2021 from 13.68

per cent in October 2020.

“On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 1.02 per cent in October 2021, down by 0.19 percentage point, the rate recorded in September 2021 (1.21) per cent, while the rural index also rose by 0.95 per cent in October 2021, down by 0.15 percentage point the rate that was recorded in September 2021 (1.10) per cent.

The twelve-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index is 17.53 per cent in October 2021. This is higher than 17.41 per cent reported in September 2021, while the corresponding rural inflation

rate in October 2021 is 16.39 percent compared to 16.26 per cent recorded in September 2021” NBS, said.

Recall that inflation rate has been on the downward trend since March, this year due to what the Statistician-General (SG), Dr Simon Harry, said was because of the conscious implementation of the Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs) by the government.

